NMDP℠ Raises $1.1 Million at Annual Gala Expanding Access to Life-Saving Cell Therapies

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDP℠ (formerly Be The Match), a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, raised $1.1 million during its 17th annual fundraising gala last month at The Depot Minneapolis. Coupled with NMDP Unite events across the country and worldwide World Marrow Donor Day celebrations, it was a historic day for the organization. The funds raised will go directly to patient assistance grants, innovative research in cell therapy, and expanding the diversity of the NMDP Registry. In 2023, NMDP provided $5.5 million in assistance to more than 2,600 families.

"We are so grateful for our community of generous supporters that came together this past week,” said Joy King, Chief Advancement Officer, NMDP. "It’s an honor to witness the incredible impact on our patients and families firsthand. The funds we've raised will enable more patients to receive their cell therapy, which for many is the best chance for a cure and more time with their loved ones."







The evening was emceed by WCCO Radio host Jordana Green, a blood stem cell transplant recipient who recently met her donor, Matt. The event's premiere sponsors included ePlus, and Hollstadt Consulting, while the honorary chairs for the evening were the Smith Family of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jennifer Smith was the incredible matriarch of the Smith Family and the passionate leader of Innovative Office Solutions, the evening’s presenting sponsor. She battled breast cancer and acute myeloid leukemia for several years. And while she ultimately overcame leukemia, she passed away in December 2022 due to the toll of prolonged treatments on her body. Throughout her treatments, Jennifer raised over $1 million for cancer research, driven by her belief in fulfilling a greater purpose. In a moving tribute, Jennifer’s husband, Brooks and their two children, Max and Maddie said, “Our mom had an infectious spirit and ability to inspire others. She passionately created workplaces where people thrived and felt motivated to make a difference. For her, life was always about something greater than herself, and we will continue to honor her legacy by supporting causes that were special to her.”

One of the evening’s biggest highlights was the meeting between stem cell transplant recipient 17-month-old Kailo Jackson of Minnesota and his life-saving donor, California resident, Natalie Chavez, 21. Kailo was born with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), a rare genetic disorder that causes life-threatening problems with the immune system. His only hope for a cure was a blood stem cell transplant. Inspired by her dad who had received three bone marrow transplants to treat acute myeloid leukemia, Natalie joined the NMDP Registry when she turned 18. Just one year later, she was called to be a donor.

“Meeting Natalie for the first time was so special. She gave our family the gift of life, and for that I will be eternally grateful,” said Kailo’s mom, Alaysha Jackson.

Funds raised will also support NMDP’s Donor For All research initiative to improve outcomes and make transplants more accessible, especially for ethnically diverse individuals. NMDP continues to conduct and invest in research that significantly expands options for those without a fully matched donor, helping ensure every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy.

At NMDP℠, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians, and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org.

