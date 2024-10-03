AMERANT BANK EARNS SPOT ON NEWSWEEK'S 2024 LIST OF AMERICA'S MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Amerant Bank climbs to rank 41 among U.S. companies celebrated for exceptional employee satisfaction and workplace culture

Miami, FL, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek recently announced their annual rankings of 2024 America’s Top Most Loved Workplace®, and Amerant Bank is now ranked No. 41, up seven spots from the previous year. The 2024 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration between Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

BPI’s results were determined after surveying over 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized again this year as a Most Loved Workplace,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “This acknowledgement is a testament to the steady commitment and passion our team members bring to each other, our customers, and the success of our organization. Their dedication is the foundation of our strong workplace culture. We are truly grateful for their continued contributions.”

The key areas in the analysis to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI, including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Achievement. The analysis further measures employees’ engagement, how positive they feel about their workplace, as well as how committed they are to the organization’s success.

“With the dynamic workforce and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2024 are more likely to attract top talent and deliver strong business outcomes.”

"Attracting and retaining top talent continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership,” said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. “The companies on this list have committed to listening intently to their employees and then creating a better workplace where employees love to come to work.”

For the complete Newsweek list of 2024’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-america-2024.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022 and again in 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2025, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

