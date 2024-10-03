Bridgeline’s AI-powered HawkSearch Awarded Moblico Partner of The Year

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, announced that its AI search software HawkSearch, has been named Moblico Partner of the Year. This accolade celebrates the partnership between Bridgeline and Moblico, recognizing their efforts in driving growth and innovation in mobile search technology for distributors.



Moblico’s integration of HawkSearch’s AI capabilities enhances mobile engagement for distributors, optimizing real-time shopping experiences and increasing customer retention. This collaboration allows distributors to provide personalized customer experiences, leading to increased revenue and stronger market positioning.

The recognition underscores Bridgeline’s dedication to advancing AI search solutions that empower customers to deliver relevant and personalized results, reinforcing its position as a key player in the AI and digital marketing ecosystem.

“We are proud to receive the Moblico Partner of the Year award,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Our partnership with Moblico reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering AI-powered solutions that respond to the needs of the digital marketing landscape. Together, we are setting new standards for mobile search technology.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

