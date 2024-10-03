Navient Again Named a Best Place to Work for Caregivers

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) has been recognized for the third year as a Best Place to Work for Working Daughters, according to Working Daughter, a community for women balancing eldercare with their careers. The annual list recognizes companies that support family caregivers and also raises awareness of how businesses help make caregiving and professional success compatible.



"The companies on this list understand that supporting working caregivers is a business imperative,” said Liz O’Donnell, Working Daughter founder. “While many companies have established initiatives to assist employees who are parents, it is equally critical to acknowledge and support employees who are caring for aging parents and other adult family members.”

Working Daughter finds that more than one in six working Americans assist with the care of a family member, relative, or friend who is elderly or has a disability. Seventy percent of those caregivers suffer work-related difficulties due to their dual roles.

“We’re proud of the employee benefits Navient offers to help relieve the unique pressures of working caregivers,” said Patty McKeown, Navient’s chief human resources officer. “From dependent care assistance and employee resource groups to mental health and wellbeing programs, we’re doing our very best to ensure our team's success and help each employee fulfill commitments to families of all kinds.”

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education and government. Learn more at navient.com.

About Working Daughter

Working Daughter's mission is twofold: to make sure no one goes through caregiving alone and to make care and career compatible. Working Daughter operates a nationally recognized support group for family caregivers and its WD at Work program helps businesses retain caregiving employees.

