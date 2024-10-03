Prevent ‘Love Jihad’ and preserve the sanctity of garba,only allow Hindus to enter! – HJS

Navratri is a festival dedicated to the worship, auspiciousness, and sanctity of Shri Adishakti. However, in recent times, there have been growing concerns about various forms of violence against women, the disappearance of many women, and the targeting of Hindu girls through ‘Love Jihad.’ Therefore, it is essential to ensure the safety of women and preserve the sanctity of the festival during Navratri. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has called upon Garba organizers to take preventive measures against ‘Love Jihad’ and maintain the festival’s sacredness. They assert that individuals who do not believe in idol worship should not be allowed to participate in Garba in front of the Goddess idol. Garba is a Hindu religious celebration, and only those who have faith in Hindu deities should be allowed to partake. The Samiti warns that those who do not respect idol worship but attempt to enter the event could pose the risk of ‘Love Jihad.’ Considering this, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti appeals to all organizers of Garba during Navratri to ensure the safety of participants and uphold the festival’s spiritual significance.

We wholeheartedly welcome the decision by the police in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Solapur districts of Maharashtra to check Aadhaar cards at Garba events for the safety of women. However, this rule should not be limited to just a few states or districts—it must be implemented nationwide. The increasing number of illegal infiltrators, particularly Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims, is a matter of serious concern. Security agencies have found that many of these individuals are involved in criminal activities, posing a significant threat. During the Navratri festival, there is a possibility that such elements could attempt to carry out harmful acts. Therefore, Garba organizers must take this issue seriously and ensure the safety of all participants by adopting strict entry measures.

Non-Hindus who wish to participate in Garba during Navratri should first convert to Hinduism with genuine faith and undergo proper rituals. They should also worship Hindu deities and participate with a tilak on their forehead as a mark of respect before joining the Garbotsav. It raises concerns when individuals who have been known to create disturbances during processions like Ganeshotsav or Ramnavami, citing reasons such as being accidentally touched by gulal or the use of loudspeakers, are able to freely join Navratri celebrations. This brings into question the motives of non-Hindus attempting to enter Garba, as pointed out by the committee.

Navratri is a 9-day period of devotional fasting dedicated to the Goddess, and it is essential to preserve its sanctity. However, in recent times, during Navratri, there has been a trend of playing obscene songs from movies, dancing to them, molesting women, and participating in Garba while dressed inappropriately. These behaviors not only compromise the festival’s sacredness but also pose a threat to the safety of women. The committee emphasized the importance of avoiding such actions and urged that steps be taken to prevent the commercialization of the festival.