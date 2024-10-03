JumpCloud Co-Founder Antoine Jebara Selected as Endeavor Entrepreneur

Veteran technologist Antoine Jebara joins Endeavor Lebanon to support its mission of creating cultures of entrepreneurship that spread within and between countries

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced Antoine Jebara , the company’s co-founder and general manager of MSP business, has been named as an Endeavor Entrepreneur through Endeavor Lebanon.



Endeavor is the leading global community of, by, and for high-impact entrepreneurs. It builds thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems in emerging and underserved markets around the world. Endeavor creates a Multiplier Effect by inspiring high-growth founders to dream bigger. They support and invest in them to scale faster, and provide a platform to pay it forward — compounding their individual impact.

Launched in April of 2011, Endeavor Lebanon identifies entrepreneurs leading high-growth companies in the local market. They give them access to world-class strategic advice, key global networks, and other tools. Entrepreneurs in the Endeavor Lebanon program have:

Created nearly 3,500 jobs.

Generated over $200 million in revenues.

Raised close to $600 million in equity capital.



"We are beyond proud to welcome Antoine as an Endeavor Entrepreneur,” said Christina Chehade , managing director, Endeavor Lebanon. “What really stands out about Antoine is not just his tech savvy, but his commitment to paying it forward. He'll be a great addition to Endeavor's global network. He has a unique mix of international experience and an entrepreneurial spirit. We can't wait to see the impact he’ll make."

Jebara founded Lebanon’s MYKI, a digital ID management provider, in 2012. With record success, JumpCloud acquired MYKI in 2022. A serial entrepreneur, Jebara was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2021. Today, Jebara leads the managed service provided (MSP) business for JumpCloud.

“Endeavor is an extraordinary global network of entrepreneurs and I’m honored to be joining the Endeavor family,” said Jebara. “I’ve been struck by the level of talent and passion within the network. I look forward to helping Endeavor's efforts to drive innovation. I also want to invest in the next generation of world-changing leaders.”

