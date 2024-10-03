Lisata Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming October 2024 Industry and Investor Events

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will present at the following events in October:



Pharma Partnering U.S. Summit (October 16-17, 2024)

Format: In-person (one-on-one meetings only)

Location: Hilton Boston Woburn, Boston, MA

Lisata representative: Tariq Imam, Vice President of Business Development and Operations and Corporate Counsel at Lisata

Mr. Imam will be participating in one-on-one meetings at this event. If interested in meeting, please send a meeting request through the online partnering platform. For more information on the Pharma Partnering U.S. Summit and how to register, please click here or contact missy@pharma-partnering-summit.co.uk.

BioFuture (October 28-30, 2024; Virtual: November 5-7, 2024)

Format: In-person/Virtual

Location: Cure by Deerfield, New York, NY

Presentation Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lisata

For more information on BioFuture and how to register, please click here or contact info@demy-colton.com.

17th Annual LD Micro Main Event (October 28-30, 2024)

Format: In-person/Virtual

Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata

Register to watch the virtual presentation: https://me24.sequireevents.com

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event and how to register, please click here or contact registration@ldmicro.com.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s product candidate, certepetide, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology . The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into early 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com .

Contact:

Investors:



Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@lisata.com

Media:

ICR Westwicke

Elizabeth Coleman

Senior Associate

Phone: 203-682-4783

Email: elizabeth.coleman@westwicke.com

