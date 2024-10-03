Harvard Bioscience to Showcase Innovative Technologies at Society for Neuroscience (SfN) Annual Meeting 2024

New products complement an already extensive range of products enabling fundamental advancements in neuroscience research

HOLLISTON, Mass., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that it will be showcasing its latest product innovations at the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) 2024 Annual Meeting being held October 5 - 9 in Chicago. Cutting-edge innovations on display include the revolutionary new Mesh MEA™ microelectrode array system, the SoHo™ implantable telemetry platform, and the VivaMARS™ activity monitoring system.



MCS™ Mesh MEA™ Organoid Platform

The Company will exhibit its organoid-centric mesh Microelectrode Array (MEA) platform, which continues to gain traction among the scientific and therapy development communities. Unlike traditional technologies, the new Mesh MEA organoid platform captures electrophysiology signals from inside the organoid in real time, providing researchers with exciting new insights into complex neural dynamics and brain disorders.

The Mesh MEA platform is currently being evaluated at select test sites for neurological and cardiac research in addition to safety pharmacology and toxicology applications. The Company has also begun limited quantity shipments to early adopters, with full production expected in the first half of 2025.

For more information on the Company’s Mesh MEA products and their use in organoid research, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.harvardbioscience.com/applications/organoid-research.

DSI™ SoHo™ Implantable Telemetry System

The Company will also be showcasing its SoHo implantable real-time telemetry solution for small animal models. Integrated with the Company’s industry-leading Ponemah™ data management platform, the SoHo telemetry system allows users to collect, manage, analyze and report findings from multiple concurrent small animal models in a shared housing environment, ensuring precision and reliability in behavioral and neurophysiological experiments. In addition, the SoHo solution allows data to be collected over longer time periods and opens exciting new opportunities for longitudinal studies.

For more information on the SoHo system, visit the Company’s website at https://www.datasci.com/products/implantable-telemetry/soho-telemetry-system.

DSI™ VivaMARS™ Activity Monitoring System

The VivaMARS system provides users with a highly automated and efficient platform for real-time behavioral testing in neurological research as well as in neuropharmacology safety and toxicology studies. This mobile activity system will be on display at SfN and it represents a fundamental advancement in VivaMARS’ advanced capabilities also support the user’s business needs by reducing operating expenses and test cycle times. The Company will also be sharing insights, prepared in cooperation with a leading contract research organization customer, on the customer’s initial experience with the VivaMARS system.

For more information on the VivaMARS system, visit the Company’s website at https://www.datasci.com/products/behavior/vivamars-mobile-activity-rack-system.

Comprehensive Solutions for Neuroscience Research

Complementing an already extensive product family, the Company will also showcase its new family of Heka™ patch clamp amplifiers designed to support the recording of rapid events such as ion channel activation kinetics, high-frequency single-channel flickering, and nanopore currents. The Company will also display its full range of products supporting the in vitro and in vivo research needs of the neuroscience research community, including patch clamp and extracellular electrophysiology systems, cutting-edge solutions for the automated evaluation of behavior, as well as advanced behavioral analysis and data acquisition software, empowering neuroscientists to conduct sophisticated, high impact experiments essential to advancing the field.

"We are excited to bring our latest innovations to the neuroscience community at SfN 2024," said Jim Green, CEO of Harvard Bioscience. "Our new Mesh MEA, VivaMARS and SoHo telemetry platforms reflect our ongoing commitment to providing the tools and technologies needed to push the boundaries of discovery in neuroscience. The common theme with each of these technologies is that they all have been designed to enhance data quality, improve experimental outcomes, and ultimately accelerate the pace of scientific advancement."

Booth at Society for Neuroscience Conference 2024

The Company will be exhibiting a range of solutions at Neuroscience 2024 at booth #925, at the McCormick Place Convention Center, 2301 S Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL. Representatives will be present daily from 9:30 a.m.– 5:00 p.m. CDT beginning Sunday, October 6th through Wednesday, October 9th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.harvardbioscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions or statements that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning expected future financial and operational performance including revenues, gross margins, earnings, cash and debt position, growth and the introduction of new products, and the strength of the Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (the “Company”) market position and business model. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Risks and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements include those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

