Nusano Adds to Executive Leadership Team in Advance of 2025 Commercialization

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a physics company transforming the production of medical radioisotopes, today announced the addition of two executives to support its business commercialization and the availability of non-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177) beginning in 2025.



Joining Nusano are Kevin Haehl as Chief Product Officer and Jzaneen Lalani as Chief Business Officer.

“2025 is expected to be a milestone year for Nusano, as we begin delivering non-carrier-added lutetium-177 and bring our Utah-based production platform online to make more medical radioisotope varieties available and abundant,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “The talent and experience of Nusano’s scientific and leadership teams is unique in our industry. Adding Kevin and Jzaneen reflects our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to our customers so that cancer patients get the care they deserve, and researchers can continue pioneering new radiotherapeutics.”

Kevin Haehl, Chief Product Officer (CPO)

A 35-year veteran of the biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries, Haehl joins Nusano from Nucleus Radiopharma where he served as Chief Development Officer. There, he built the company’s unique contract development and service offerings, led its site development programs, and supported the company’s $56 million Series A raise. His prior radiopharmaceuticals experience includes key roles at Novartis and Endocyte. At Nusano, he will drive value-creating opportunities for customers by overseeing product and supply chain operations, employee health and safety programs, and advancing the growth of Nusano’s engineering, technical and scientific teams.

Jzaneen Lalani, Chief Business Officer (CBO)

Lalani has over 20 years’ experience managing life sciences companies across a wide variety of functional areas, including as a Chief Operating Officer, and as General Counsel at public and privately-held companies. She has served as a business consultant and executive advisor to Nusano since March 2023. As CBO, she will oversee the company’s human resources, legal, government affairs, and special projects functions, which include the construction of its state-of-the-art radioisotope production facility in West Valley City, Utah.

In addition to the new hires, Nusano promoted Rohan Jain to Chief Commercial Officer from Commercial General Manager, and Chris Ignace to Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs from VP of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance.

Radioisotopes are the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) used in a category of new and emerging cancer therapies. Existing supply chains for these treatment-enabling resources are often strained, posing a risk to patient care, clinical trials, and ongoing drug development.

Nusano’s role in the health care ecosystem is as a supplier of medical radioisotopes to drugmakers, hospitals and clinics. With a reliable supply of radioisotopes, these teams can then formulate treatments and next-generation pharmaceuticals needed to advance the fight against cancer. Nusano expects to produce n.c.a. lutetium-177 using a proprietary radiochemistry separation process in 2025, followed by the production of actinium-225 at its West Valley City, Utah production facility in 2026.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

Contacts

Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, scott.larrivee@nusano.com

Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

