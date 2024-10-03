Omantel and Optiva Successfully Complete Comprehensive Digital Transformation Project

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omantel, the first and leading provider of integrated telecommunication and ICT services in Oman, and Optiva (TSX: OPT), a leading provider of cloud-native revenue management software, have successfully completed one of the most complex real-time rating and charging transformation projects to date.



In partnership, Omantel and Optiva have seamlessly upgraded and migrated over 200 Omantel products and services across all business lines to Optiva’s convergent charging engine, hosted on Omantel’s private cloud. This upgrade enables the implementation of innovative use cases for both consumer and enterprise segments, powered by GenAI and 5G technologies.

As part of its commitment to advancing Oman’s digital society, Omantel continues to adopt cutting-edge solutions. Optiva’s cloud-native convergent charging solution, which includes real-time rating, charging and payment capabilities, plays a key role in Omantel’s strategy to deliver innovative services to more than three million customers, while enhancing the overall digital customer experience.

By transitioning from a bare-metal deployment to Omantel’s cloud infrastructure, the company can now leverage CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery) pipelines and automation, ensuring rapid access to new features and capabilities. With Optiva’s Charging Engine, Omantel will also streamline the integration of new digital partners into its service portfolio, boosting customer satisfaction and driving revenue growth.

“Omantel remains focused on delivering innovative services to our customers. This transformation has opened new possibilities for us to explore, thanks to Optiva’s industry expertise and cloud-native architecture,” said Samy Al Ghassany, Chief Technology and Digital Officer at Omantel.

“Optiva is proud to support Omantel in its mission to meet all customer communication needs with a simplified and reliable suite of services. Through this cloud transformation, both Omantel and its customers will benefit from cloud-native architecture, GenAI capabilities and enhanced 5G capacity,” said Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva.

About Omantel

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .



