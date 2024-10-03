Elevai Biosciences, a Subsidiary of Elevai Labs Inc., Expands Patent Portfolio with Two New Filings for EL-22 in Muscle Loss Treatment for Obese Patients, Including GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Combinations

Filed two patent applications for lead candidate EL-22, covering muscle loss in obese patients as a monotherapy and in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists

Elevai Biosciences patent portfolio now includes 4 patent applications and 5 issued patents that provide adequate protection in focus markets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) ("Elevai" or the "Company"), a leader in medical aesthetics, today announced the filing of two novel patent applications for its lead candidate, EL-22, aimed at treating muscle loss in obese patients. These patent applications cover both standalone and combination therapies using EL-22 alongside GLP-1 receptor agonists, marking a significant advancement in obesity treatment.

The newly filed patent applications support the development of EL-22, an engineered probiotic expressing myostatin, designed to revolutionize obesity care by preserving muscle mass while reducing fat mass. EL-22 has successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in South Korea, demonstrating safety and tolerability in healthy volunteers. Elevai now plans to assess the efficacy of EL-22 in combination with leading weight-loss therapies to address muscle wasting—a common side effect of GLP-1 medications—while promoting fat loss.

“While GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Mounjaro® dominate the obesity market, a critical gap remains in preserving lean muscle mass during weight loss,” said Deniel Mero, Co-Founder of Elevai Biosciences. “Muscle mass is vital for metabolism, strength, and overall mobility, and our patented EL-22 technology aims to address this unmet need with a first-in-class approach leveraging myostatin inhibition and oral delivery.”

The first patent application, titled “Fusion Protein of MYO-2 for Use in Treating Muscle Loss in Obese Patients” (Patent Application Serial No. 18/895,501), focuses on EL-22 as a monotherapy for treating muscle loss in obese patients. The second patent application, “Combination Therapy of a Fusion Protein of MYO-2 with a GLP-1 Receptor Agonist for Treating Muscle Loss in Obese Patients” (Patent Application Serial No. 18/895,519), covers the use of EL-22 in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists, enhancing the benefits of current weight-loss drugs by preserving muscle mass.

These patent applications strengthen Elevai's intellectual property portfolio as the Company advances its mission to transform the standard of care for obesity treatment, with the potential to offer a differentiated therapy that preserves muscle loss, a critical component for patient health and quality of life. Elevai Biosciences’ patent portfolio now includes 4 patent applications and 5 issued patents that provide adequate protection in focus markets, including the USA, Japan, China and Korea.

Licensed Product / Nation Patent Application Serial No. Title: EL-32 USA 18/627,462 Pharmaceutical composition for alleviation, treatment, and prevention of sarcopenia containing microorganism transformed with cell surface display vector operably linked with gene encoding myostatin and activin A proteins as active ingredient EL-32 Korea 10-2022-0136606 A pharmaceutical composition for alleviation, treatment and prevention of sarcopenia containing a microorganism transformed with a vector expressing myostatin and activin A on the cell surface as an active ingredient EL-22 USA 18/895,501 Fusion Protein of Myo-2 for Use in Treating Muscle Loss in Obese Patients EL-22 USA 18/895,519 Combination Therapy of a Fusion Protein of Myo-2 with a GLP-1 Receptor Agonist for Use in Treating Muscle Loss in Obese Patients Patent No. Registration No. Title: EL-22 Korea 10-0857861-0000 Surface Expression Vector for Fusion Protein of Myo-2 Peptide Multimer and Myostatin, and Microorganism Transformed by Thereof EL-22 Korea 10-0872042-0000 Cell Surface Expression Vector of Myostatin and Microorganisms Transformed Thereby EL-22 USA 8470551 Surface Expression Vector for Fusion Protein of Myo-2 Peptide Multimer and Myostatin, and Microorganism Transformed by Thereof EL-22 Japan 5634867 Surface Expression Vector for Fusion Protein of Myo-2 Peptide Multimer and Myostatin, and Microorganism Transformed by Thereof EL-22 China ZL200780101116.2 Surface Expression Vector for Fusion Protein of Myo-2 Peptide Multimer and Myostatin, and Microorganism Transformed by Thereof

About Elevai Labs, Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. The Company operates a diverse portfolio of three wholly owned subsidiaries across the medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical sectors, Elevai Skincare Inc., Elevai Biosciences Inc., and Elevai Research Inc. For more information please visit www.elevailabs.com.

About Elevai Biosciences

Elevai Biosciences Inc., an Elevai Labs company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Our lead asset, EL-22, is leveraging a first-in-class engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.elevaibio.com.

