QuestionPro Acquires Qualitative Research Platform Tactix; Enters French Market

The addition of Tactix’s mobile app, which captures in-the-moment experiences of products and services, augments QuestionPro’s leading suite of experience research offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services announces it has acquired Tactix, a video research platform that helps companies gather deep insights about people’s experiences. This acquisition will expand QuestionPro’s suite of experience research offerings and serve as the company’s entry point into the French market.

Tactix is known for its flagship offering: a robust digital diary study method. Research participants use its mobile app to capture their in-the-moment experiences of products and services, offering tremendous customer insights - and fantastic storytelling with videos or photos. Headquartered in Paris, Tactix has served the most innovative brands and agencies in financial services, retail and ecommerce, consumer products, transportation, media and tech industries.

The acquisition empowers QuestionPro’s clients to collect, analyze and share in-context insights from real participants around the world. This research capability provides a more authentic and complete understanding of their users, leading to a better ideation, creation and optimization of their experience.

Tactix clients will continue to benefit from the innovative insights solutions they have received, but now with the added value provided by QuestionPro’s complementary technology, global panel of participants, and expert guidance — enabling them to conduct a wider range of study types, faster and at larger scale.

“Our goal has always been to help organizations understand customers and create superior experiences. In the era of digitization and personalization, we’ve seen a growing demand from brands for digital user insights and ethnography,” said Aseem Badshah, QuestionPro’s Managing Director of Europe, Africa and Japan. “There is an enormous opportunity ahead. With Tactix, we want to increase the value we offer to our clients on strategic research and grow our customer base in France.”

“We are thrilled to officially join the amazing team at QuestionPro,” said Pierre-Alexis Bayen, Founder and CEO of Tactix. “Both teams deeply care about customers and are driven by the power of research to help companies better understand their customers so they can drive business growth.”

QuestionPro is the leading provider of quantitative and qualitative research tools, with offerings ranging DIY to Full Professional Services. The company has continuously invested in technology and product development to grow its lead in the experience research and innovation sector. This acquisition immediately expands its presence in France and strengthens its capabilities in capturing high-quality insights.

About QuestionPro:

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

