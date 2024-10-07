VerifyTX Leverages Cyntexa and Salesforce to Optimize Claim Processing Time

Using innovations from Cyntexa and Salesforce, VerifyTX has been able to streamline its insurance claim operations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyntexa recently rolled out the success of Verify Treatment where they streamlined their insurance claim verification process with the help of Salesforce and Cyntexa’s game-changing services. Cyntexa used Salesforce Sales Cloud to develop a native AppExchange application to help VerifyTX see faster results and get the most from the Salesforce platform.

Insurance provider VerifyTX faced difficulty in presenting, accessing, and streamlining data in real time, leading to difficulty in processing insurance benefits. Customer data security was also another major concern.

Cyntexa and its team of experts carefully identified and thoroughly examined all the challenges and obstacles faced by the organization. Their team of experts developed VerifyTreatment Health Insurance Verification on Salesforce AppExchange to help address VerifyTX's challenges. By integrating external insurance data via REST API and LWC, and optimizing data retrieval with Apex and JavaScript, they improved efficiency and security.

By using Salesforce Sales Cloud and Cyntexa’s expertise and innovations, VerifyTX has been able to minimize the insurance claims processing time and has experienced improved productivity.

"As the technical architect for the VerifyTx project, I oversaw the development of a seamless integration between the VerifyTX application and the Salesforce platform. Our primary objective was to create a user-friendly experience for VerifyTX's Salesforce users by enabling direct access to the application within the familiar ecosystem. This integration not only eliminated the need for users to navigate between multiple platforms but also ensured an efficient workflow.

By successfully integrating this AppExchange application, we delivered a valuable solution that streamlined operations. This project showcased our team's expertise in Salesforce development and our ability to deliver innovative solutions that align with client needs," said - Vineet Bhagchandani, Technical Architect at Cyntexa.

“Cyntexa Labs demonstrated exceptional technical expertise and efficiency in developing our insurance verification app for Salesforce. Their team consistently delivered high-quality work within tight deadlines, maintaining excellent communication throughout the project.

The complex nature of our project required a deep understanding of Salesforce's capabilities. Cyntexa Labs successfully navigated these challenges, delivering a robust solution. I wholeheartedly recommend Cyntexa Labs to other organizations as their commitment to quality, technical proficiency, and customer satisfaction sets them apart in the industry," said - Madeline Torres, Project Manager at VerifyTX

Integrated directly with Salesforce, VerifyTreatment Health Insurance Verification used by VerifyTX is currently available on AppExchange.

ABOUT CYNTEXA:

Cyntexa is a leading global IT consulting firm and certified Salesforce Partner, empowering companies across the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Singapore, and India. With over 400 experts, they offer top-notch services on platforms like ServiceNow, Nintex, and various cloud solutions, ensuring businesses have access to the latest technologies for unparalleled growth.

ABOUT VERIFY TREATMENT

Popularly known as VerifyTreatment, it is a revolutionary on-demand health insurance verification platform designed to streamline the admissions process for healthcare providers. The platform is available 24/7/365 and empowers healthcare organizations to admit more patients swiftly and effortlessly, ultimately increasing revenue.

