Better Choice Company and SRx Health to Host Shareholder Update Call on October 15th

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that management, along with the SRx Health Solutions Inc. (‘SRx Health’) team, will host a shareholder update call on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Shareholder Update Call Details

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM EST

Webinar Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m24xmEYZQXOpHecXe0yuxA#/registration

In early September 2024, Better Choice announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire SRx Health, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, in an all-stock transaction for approximately $125 million.

SRx Health operates one of the largest specialty pharmacy networks in Canada with 35 specialty pharmacy locations, 40 specialty health/infusion clinics, 4 clinical trial sites and 2 wholesale distribution facilities1. SRx Health is only one of a few specialty pharma operators in Canada with a network that extends across Canada, making it one of the most accessible providers of specialty healthcare in the country.

SRx Health in 2023 generated CAD$161.5 million in revenue and recently announced an increase of over 20% year-over-year to over CAD$200 million for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. SRx Health management expects revenue for fiscal year 2025 to similarly increase over 20% year-over-year.

During the shareholder update call the management teams of both companies will provide the investment community with an update on the transaction, which is expected to close in the coming months.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit

https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

1) The second warehouse in Western Canada is anticipated to be operational by the fourth quarter 2025.

