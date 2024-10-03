To His Excellency, Mr. Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq.

I believe that through our joint efforts, the friendly relations between our countries will further develop, and our cooperation will continue to expand both in a bilateral format and within multilateral institutions.

On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iraq.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 September 2024