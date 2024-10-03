Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a furniture cluster owned by Lithuania's Dominari company

October 3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a furniture cluster owned by Lithuania's Dominari company in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park in Jabrayil district.

