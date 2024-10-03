Ilham Aliyev attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a furniture cluster owned by Lithuania's Dominari company

AZERBAIJAN, October 3 - 03 October 2024, 13:50 President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a furniture cluster owned by Lithuania's Dominari company in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park in Jabrayil district.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.