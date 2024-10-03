Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Zangilan Electric Power Network's Digital Control Center
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq.
I believe that through our joint efforts, the friendly...03 October 2024, 11:04
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.