Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,671 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Zangilan Electric Power Network's Digital Control Center

AZERBAIJAN, October 3 - To His Excellency, Mr. Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq.

I believe that through our joint efforts, the friendly...

03 October 2024, 11:04

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Zangilan Electric Power Network's Digital Control Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more