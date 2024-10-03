Naila Kiani Honoured with the First-Ever National Tourism Award for Mountain Tourism

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai resident Naila Kiani, known as Pakistan’s leading high-altitude Mountaineer, has achieved another significant milestone in her illustrious climbing career, being honoured with the first-ever National Tourism Award for Mountain Tourism. Presented by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and Discovery TV, this prestigious award recognises her extraordinary contributions to promoting Pakistan’s mountain tourism through her daring expeditions on some of the world’s highest peaks.Having successfully summited 11 of the world’s 14 mountains above 8,000 metres, Naila is on a mission to complete all by 2025, solidifying her place as one of the world’s elite climbers.This year alone, she has led expeditions that not only tested the limits of human endurance but also showcased the incredible beauty of Pakistan's northern mountain ranges. Naila has been a passionate advocate for high-altitude workers and Pakistan’s unique mountain culture, elevating awareness of the unsung heroes who make these expeditions possible.“Promoting Pakistan's mountain tourism has always been a passion of mine. This year, I proudly championed our high-altitude workers and mountains by taking on some of the world's most challenging expeditions,” Naila shared. “I truly believe we are on the brink of something incredible, with so much more to offer the world.”Her efforts have not only brought global attention to Pakistan’s majestic peaks but also spotlighted the country as a leading destination for adventure tourism. Naila's tireless work in promoting mountain tourism has been pivotal in transforming Pakistan's image and boosting its tourism industry.In addition to celebrating her own achievements, Naila extended her congratulations to Dilawar Sadpara, who received the Best Mountain Guide Award, remarking, "A special congratulations to @dilawarsadpara for winning the Best Mountain Guide Award—so well-deserved!"Naila also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Aftab Rana, the Chairman of PTDC, for his unwavering support, and to the jury members who selected her for this incredible recognition. Her style on this prestigious night was perfectly complemented by Zeinab Sultan, who ensured her wardrobe and styling were impeccable, with AK Films and Photography capturing the moments.Naila Kiani's journey continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide as she pushes the boundaries of human endurance and advocates for Pakistan's thriving mountain tourism industry. Her efforts to complete the remaining three 8,000m+ summits by 2025 promise to further solidify her legacy as one of the world’s foremost climbers.(ends)About Naila Kiani:Naila Kiani, A Dubai resident, is a mother, boxer, banker and Pakistani-born mountaineer. She started her journey as a mountaineer in 2021 and has since climbed 11 of the 14 mountains above 8,000m+ and is on a mission to complete all by 2025. A passionate advocate for Pakistan's mountain tourism, she continues to break records as the leading 8000m+ Pakistani woman mountaineer and a leading woman mountaineer in the MENA region.

