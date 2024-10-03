Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soft touch polyurethane coatings market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.98 billion in 2023 to $10.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for premium finishes, consumer electronics design, consumer sensitivity to texture, anti-scratch and wear resistance, aesthetic enhancement in packaging, favorable regulatory landscape.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The soft touch polyurethane coatings market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing automotive industry, increased use in electronics, sustainable formulations, growth in luxury packaging, expansion in building and construction, demand in aerospace interiors.

Growth Driver Of The Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market

The expansion of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the soft-touch polyurethane coatings market. Rapid urbanization and global automakers' expansion into emerging markets drive industry growth. The development has been fueled by strong government support, allowing it to carve a distinct path among manufacturing sectors. Such support and expansion of the automotive industry compel the soft-touch polyurethane coatings market to develop better products to provide greater customer service.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Growth?

Key players in the market include The Sherwin Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Aexcel Corporation, Hunan Sokan New Materials Co., Jotun AS, Axalta Coating Systems Limited, BASF SE, Allnex Inc., Hempel A/S, Arkema SA, Hexion Inc., Lanxess AG, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Acme Polymers Co. Ltd., Advanced Polymer Coatings Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Evonik Industries AG, ICL Industries Ltd., Lubrizol Corporation, Merck Group, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nippon Steel Chemical Co. Ltd., Reichhold Chemicals Inc., Teijin Chemical Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Size?

Major companies operating in the soft-touch polyurethane coatings market are developing new paint protection film solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. A Paint Protection Film is a thermoplastic urethane film applied to the exterior surfaces of a vehicle to protect it from stone chips, bug splatter, road debris, bird droppings, and other contaminants.

How Is The Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Segmented?

1) By Base Type: Water-based, Solvent-based

2) By Product Type: 2K, UV

3) By End-Use: Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronic, Furniture, Packaging, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Definition

The soft-touch polyurethane coatings refer to solvent-based and water-based advanced coatings manufactured by using polyurethane dispersion to provide a soft and smooth feel to coating surfaces. Soft-touch polyurethane coatings offer a premium feel to the object while providing scratch-resistant, heat-resistant, and chemical-resistant layers for various applications such as automotive, interior wood surfaces, aircraft interiors, and others. It offers additional protection against scratches and UV.

Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global soft touch polyurethane coatings market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on soft touch polyurethane coatings market size, soft touch polyurethane coatings market drivers and trends and soft touch polyurethane coatings market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

