A Day in the Life of a Herbalist

What made you choose naturopathic herbalism?

Since childhood, I’ve always had an affinity for natural approaches. As a little girl, I used to make my own natural cosmetics and experiment with home remedies. Growing up, our first port of call for any ailment was always herbal remedies – ‘kitchen’ remedies using medicinal spices from the cupboard.

But I had no idea you could actually do this as a career! It wasn’t until later, as an adult, that I realised, “Oh wow, you can study this – you can become a herbalist.” So that’s exactly what I did. I retrained as a herbalist and naturopath with CNM.

For me, becoming a naturopath was important because the naturopathic approach focuses on addressing the root cause, not just the symptoms. If someone has frequent headaches, do you want them to just pop a pill or take a herbal equivalent without considering other factors? Maybe they’re not drinking enough water, staring at a computer screen too long, or feeling stressed. It’s far better to address those underlying causes than to just treat the symptoms.

And I absolutely love herbs and plants! This is ancient wisdom – the knowledge passed down from our ancestors, like the ancient Egyptians and Greeks – being brought into the modern world. Once you have that knowledge, it’s yours forever; no one can take it away from you.

Describe a day in the life of a naturopathic herbalist

A day in the life of a naturopathic herbalist is quite varied. It might involve seeing patients, but for me, a lot of my time is spent on education work. When you visit a herbalist, you might think the consultation is the main part, but much of the work happens before you even arrive. Herbalists do a lot of research to ensure they’re up to date with the latest information about your health concerns.

For an initial consultation, I spend around an hour with a patient. I think this is where people really notice the difference between natural health practitioners and conventional doctors. When you see a GP, you typically get about 10 minutes, which isn’t enough to gain a full picture of someone’s health.

I ask lots of questions, not just about the issue they’ve come in with, but also about their overall health, medical history, family background and childhood illnesses. I assess every body system and every organ group. Even if two patients come to see me for the same issue, like hay fever, they might leave with completely different prescriptions, because the condition manifests uniquely for each person.

After the consultation, I spend time doing more research and putting together a detailed health plan, which includes a personalised prescription. I blend something bespoke to suit their specific needs.

So, a typical day isn’t just about the time spent with the patient; it’s also about the preparation before and the follow-up after. It’s really exciting and interesting – every case is unique. And when you get the prescription just right, I’ve seen lives truly transformed.

How do you choose herbs for clients?

I create a bespoke blend of herbs tailored specifically to each client, taking into account a variety of factors. This includes what they need help with, their current health status, medical history and overall constitution. My focus is always on the whole person rather than just addressing a collection of symptoms. This individualised approach consistently brings positive results for my clients.

What’s your favourite herb and why?

One herb I use frequently is Dandelion Root, and there’s a good reason for that. It’s an excellent liver tonic and also aids digestion by enhancing the liver’s detoxification processes. Dandelion Root has a slightly bitter taste, which is beneficial for digestion. Our taste buds have bitter receptors, and when we consume bitter foods or liquids, these receptors stimulate saliva and gastric secretions, helping us break down what we eat. That’s why I always encourage my clients to include more bitter foods in their diet.

Interestingly, Dandelion Leaf serves a completely different purpose. I call it nature’s “two for the price of one” because the root and leaf each offer distinct medicinal benefits. While the root is great for liver health, the leaf is a natural diuretic, helping reduce fluid retention like swollen knees and ankles. Many people see dandelion as a garden weed, but in spring, you can pick the leaves, add them to salads like rocket, or dry them for tea. They’re incredibly medicinal!

What challenges do you face in your work?

Staying on top of admin and record-keeping can be a real challenge when working alone. I find the best approach is to tackle it little by little, doing a bit each day to keep things manageable!

Can you share a client success story?

I had a client with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) whose periods had completely stopped, and she was worried about her fertility. Within two months of herbal treatment, her periods returned. Over several months, we stabilised her hormones, and she eventually had a baby!

What advice do you have for aspiring herbalists?

I recommend starting by visiting a herbalist as a patient to understand the process. Additionally, CNM’s Herbs for Everyday Living course is an excellent introduction to herbal medicine, offering a solid overview of the subject.

How can one become a naturopathic herbalist?

For those inspired by Sandra’s insights, pursuing a Naturopathic Diploma in Herbal Medicine at CNM is a great option.