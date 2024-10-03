Small Molecule API Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Small Molecule API Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small molecule API market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $193.44 billion in 2023 to $206.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of generic drug manufacturing, increased R&D investment, aging population demands, expansion in oncology treatments, emergence of targeted therapies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Small Molecule API Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The small molecule API market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $275.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to supply chain resilience, digitalization in pharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing investment in oncology, adoption of green chemistry, pandemic-driven healthcare needs.

Growth Driver Of The Small Molecule API Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of small molecules API market going forward. Chronic disease refers to a form of illness that lasts for three months or more and can deteriorate with time. Chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer, require long-term medication, leading to a sustained demand for pharmaceutical treatments. Small molecules APIs often enable the formulation of drugs with optimized bioavailability, improved pharmacokinetics, and reduced side effects, contributing to the overall effectiveness and patient acceptability of long-term treatment regimens for chronic conditions.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Small Molecule API Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Albemarle Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Cambrex Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Siegfried Holding AG, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Allergan PLC, Atomwise Inc., BASF SE, BenevolentAI Limited, Certara L.P., Exscientia AI Limited, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, HotSpot Therapeutics Inc., Insitro Inc., Johnson Matthey PLC, Novartis AG.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Small Molecule API Market Size?

Major companies operating in the small molecules API market are developing new technologies to improve the solubility of oral small molecules. For instance, in March 2022, Evonik Industries AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company, launched EUDRATEC SoluFlow, a microparticle technology designed to enhance the solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredients in oral drugs.

How Is The Global Small Molecule API Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Synthetic, Biotech

2) By Manufacturer: In-House, Outsourced

3) By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, CNS And Neurology, Orthopedic, Endocrinology, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Small Molecule API Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Small Molecule API Market Definition

Small molecules API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) refers to organic components that have a low molecular weight of less than 1 nm and are typically made up of 20–100 atoms. These are active ingredients found in a wide range of biological and pharmaceutical procedures. Small molecules can be used as research tools to investigate biological function and to help develop new therapeutic agents. The small molecule API are used in pharmaceuticals and biological procedures.

Small Molecule API Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global small molecule API market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Small Molecule API Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on small molecule API market size, small molecule API market drivers and trends and small molecule API market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

