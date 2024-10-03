October is a Contribution Month, FSS Encourages the Use of Electronic Payment Channels

MACAU, October 3 - For the Social Security System, October is the third quarter of the 2024 contribution month. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) has launched the "Make the Social Security Fund’s Payments" service on the "Business & Associations Platform" and "Macao One Account". Employers and arbitrary system beneficiaries can make their payments online, easily and conveniently.

Employers can now pay obligatory system contributions on the "Business & Associations Platform" or the "Macao One Account" if their employees’ employment situation has not changed, or the electronic filing has been completed, and the employment fee for non-resident workers. They only need to log in to the "Business & Associations Platform" or the "Macao One Account" within the contribution month, then select the corresponding payment service, enter or check the Employer Registration Number (need to click on the Payment Advice that needs to make the payment) and confirm the amount and other details, and then make the payment using the electronic payment tools. However, for employers whose employees' employment situation changes, they should pay attention to the reporting deadline.

In addition, employers who have no staff change during the quarter and who pay the employment fee for non-resident workers can also choose to check the Payment Advice Number for the relevant quarter and the amount payable, from the FSS’s online platform ( https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en ), and use designated banks’ online banking to make the payment.

Arbitrary system beneficiaries can also pay their contributions via the "Macao One Account" within the contribution month, or through electronic channels such as designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, JETCO network ATMs, and self-service machines.

To save waiting time, residents can make an appointment in advance via the “Macao One Account” or get a ticket number online if they need to go to a Public Services Centre or Sub-Station of Municipal Affairs Bureau, or a service point of the FSS for making payments. For more information, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.