Be vigilant against fake "point expiry" SMS from fraudsters impersonating banks and telecommunication companies

MACAU, October 3 - Recently, multiple residents have filed reports with the Judiciary Police (PJ), claiming that they had received fake SMS messages purportedly from local banks and telecommunications companies. These SMS alleged that the customer’s points were about to expire and lured them to click the link embedded in the message. Upon clicking the link, they were redirected to a bogus webpage mimicking the bank or telecom provider’s websites. To redeem gifts at a low price, residents were instructed to enter their credit card details, which scammers later used for large, unauthorized transactions.

The Anti-Scam Coordination Center of the Judiciary Police would like to remind residents:

1. Regardless of the identity of the sender, should you receive a SMS claiming that your “points are about to expire,” you should inquire with the relevant institutions or redeem points using official apps. Avoid clicking unknown links included in the message.

2. Carefully verify the authenticity of the website if you are required to enter personal, bank account, or credit card information via the internet.

3. When in doubt, use the Judiciary Police’s “anti-scam program” to check the risk index, or call the Judiciary Police’s anti-fraud enquiry hotline at 88007777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.