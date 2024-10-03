Student Information System Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.0%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Student Information System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The student information system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.3 billion in 2023 to $9.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of higher education, compliance and reporting requirements, increased focus on student success, evolution of grading systems, parent and teacher communication.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Student Information System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The student information system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing need for data centralization, focus on competency-based education, cybersecurity enhancements, remote learning and hybrid education models, evolution of student portfolios.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Student Information System Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8866&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Student Information System Market

The surge in the number of international students is expected to propel the growth of the student information system market going forward. International students are individuals who travel to a foreign country for the purpose of pursuing education at an academic institution, typically at the university or college level, and who are citizens or residents of a country different from the one where they study. Student Information Systems streamline administrative processes and enhance communication for international students by providing a centralized platform for enrollment, course registration, visa documentation, and academic progress tracking.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/student-information-system-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Student Information System Market Share?

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, Workday Inc., SAP SE, Jenzabar Inc., Skyward Inc., Illuminate Education Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Anthology Inc., Foradian Technologies Pvt. Ltd., PowerSchool Group LLC, Tribal Group plc, Arth InfoSoft Pvt. Ltd., Beehively LLC, ComSpec International Inc., Unit4 N.V., Alma Technologies Inc., Gradelink Corporation, Tyler Technologies Inc., Blackbaud Inc., Rediker Software Inc., PraxiSchool LLC, MAESTRO SIS Inc., ampEducator LLC, Infinite Campus Inc., Follett School Solutions Inc., Edupoint Educational Systems LLC, Campus Management Corp., Populi Inc., Edvance Software Inc., Frontline Technologies Group LLC.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Student Information System Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the student information system market are launching new platforms, such as the cloud-based user experience platform user experience platform, to address the evolving needs of higher education. A Cloud-Based User Experience Platform refers to a software solution hosted in the cloud that provides a unified and customizable interface for end-users to interact with various applications and services.

How Is The Global Student Information System Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Service

2) By Depolyment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Application: Financial Management, Student Management, Admission and Recruitment, Student Engagement and Support, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: K-12, Higher Education

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Student Information System Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Student Information System Market Definition

The student information system refers to the student-centric management system that collects and manages students' information like personal information, contact details, health information, academic performance in academics, grades. It allows educational institutions and students to digitally monitor and manage their academics. These are utilized to improve interaction and coordination among students and faculty, in addition to make information tracking easier for both parents and administrative staff.

Student Information System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global student information system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Student Information System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on student information system market size, student information system market drivers and trends, student information system market major players and student information system market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-information-system-global-market-report

Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-rail-transport-global-market-report

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-cloud-computing-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.