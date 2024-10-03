Global Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The semiconductor metrology and inspection market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.62 billion in 2023 to $8.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to miniaturization of semiconductor devices, demand for higher semiconductor yield, stringent quality standards, demand for higher process control, focus on defect reduction, globalization of semiconductor manufacturing, increased wafer sizes.

Market Size Of The Global Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Market

The semiconductor metrology and inspection market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing complexity of semiconductor designs, integration of metrology in process development, focus on smart manufacturing, development of EUV lithography, sustainability and environmental considerations, expansion of foundry and outsourced semiconductor manufacturing.

Growth Driver Of The Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Market

The increase in consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of semiconductor metrology and inspection market going forward. Increased demand for semiconductors in devices like smartphones and IoT gadgets necessitates precise manufacturing processes. Stringent quality standards for consumer electronics drive the use of advanced metrology tools to detect defects. Miniaturization trends in electronics require accurate measurement processes, and technological innovation in consumer electronics relies on continuous advancements in semiconductor manufacturing technologies.

Market Players Driving The Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Market Growth

Key players in the market include KLA Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Onto Innovation Inc. (Rudolph Technologies Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd., ASML Holding NV, Lasertec Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Nikon Metrology NV, Camtek Limited, Unity Semiconductor SAS, Bruker Corporation, Wafer Inspection Services Inc., Nanometrics Incorporated, Horiba Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Keyence Corporation, Rudolph Technologies Incorporated, Accurion GmbH, Alicona Imaging GmbH, Angstrom Engineering Inc., Nanofilm Technologies Inc., AXT Inc., Ellipsia Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., FormFactor Inc., Lam Research Corporation, INFICON Holding AG.

Emerging Trends Shaping The Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Market

Major companies operating in the semiconductor metrology and inspection market are developing automation solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, launched the Thermo Scientific Metrios 6 Scanning Transmission Electron Microscope (STEM), a fully automated metrology solution for semiconductor manufacturing.

Global Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Optical, E-Beam

2) By Lithography Metrology: Overlay, Dimension Equipment, Mask Inspection And Metrology

3) By Application: Lithography Metrology, Wafer Inspection, Thin Film Metrology

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Market Definition

Semiconductor metrology and inspection are crucial tools for making sure that every step of the semiconductor production process is completed to the highest level feasible. Inspection detects surface particles, pattern errors, and other factors that may affect the performance of the finished device, while metrological methods confirm that the desired physical and electrical parameters of the devices under production are satisfied at every step.

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on semiconductor metrology and inspection market size, semiconductor metrology and inspection market drivers and trends and semiconductor metrology and inspection market growth across geographies.

