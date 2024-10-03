Global Smart Fleet Management Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Smart Fleet Management Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The smart fleet management market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $641 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart fleet management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $419.1 billion in 2023 to $455.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fuel efficiency concerns, safety and driver monitoring, globalization of supply chains, government regulations, focus on environmental sustainability, fleet size and complexity, .

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Smart Fleet Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The smart fleet management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $641 in 2028 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urbanization and smart cities, demand for real-time visibility, cybersecurity measures, insurance premium reduction, remote diagnostics.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Fleet Management Market

The increasing traffic congestion is expected to propel the growth of the smart fleet management market going forward. Traffic congestion refers to a condition on road networks where the demand for the use of roads exceeds their capacity, leading to a slowdown in traffic speed and increased queuing of vehicles. Smart fleet management optimizes vehicle routes and traffic flow to reduce congestion and enhance overall transportation efficiency.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Smart Fleet Management Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, Otto Marine Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Globecomm Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, CalAmp Corp., General Motors Company, Infineon Technologies AG, WorkWave LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Connect, Geotab Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd., Samsara Networks Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Fleet Complete Holdings Ltd., Spireon Inc., Gurtam JLLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Inseego Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Zonar Systems Inc., GPS Insight LLC, KeepTruckin Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Smart Fleet Management Market Size?

Major companies operating in the smart fleet management market are launching technologically advanced systems, such as AI-powered fleet management systems, to optimize electric two-wheeler mobility platforms. An AI-powered fleet management system refers to a comprehensive and technologically advanced solution that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize the management and operations of a fleet of vehicles.

How Is The Global Smart Fleet Management Market Segmented?

1) By Solutions: Vehicle Tracking, Fleet Optimization

2) By Connectivity: Short Range Communication, Long Range Communication, Cloud

3) By Transportation: Automotive, Rolling Stock, Marine

4) By Application: Tracking, ADAS, Optimization, Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Transportation and Logistics, Automotive Industry, Government, Oil and Gas, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Smart Fleet Management Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Smart Fleet Management Market Definition

Smart fleet management refers to a solution that helps manage vehicles with a better platform, safely improves driver behavior under secure control, and saves cost.

