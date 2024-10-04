Vibrant’s Upcoming Book Is A Pit Stop For Organizations On Their DEI Journey

Galley cover of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - an all-inclusive guide to DEI. Dr. Denean Robinson, author of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Vibrant Publishers

‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials’ is a comprehensive guide to incorporating DEI initiatives to generate a competitive advantage.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 21st century bringing forth immense social change, DEI, which stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, has become the top priority for organizations. To help tackle this new challenge, Dr. Denean Robinson, an experienced HR consultant, collaborated with Vibrant Publishers to pen down Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. The book is poised to equip leaders with the tools and insights needed to cultivate thriving, inclusive organizational cultures that drive competitive advantage and sustained success. The Advance Review Copy is now available on NetGalley for interested users.

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is the new storm that organizations must address in order to survive and thrive in reaching their maximum potential as a shaker and mover in their industry,” says Dr. Robinson, the author of the book. Dr. Denean Robinson is an experienced higher education professor and human resource consultant with about two decades of industry experience.

Through a blend of research insights and practical field knowledge, Dr. Robinson provides a blueprint for integrating DEI principles into organizational practices such as recruitment, hiring, and promotion. She outlines essential elements including policy development, comprehensive training programs, and robust accountability measures. At the heart of the book is a thorough framework for developing customized DEI strategies that align with organizational goals and challenges. This strategic approach highlights the importance of integrating DEI initiatives with overall business objectives, setting clear metrics for assessing their impact, and nurturing a culture of ongoing improvement.

Championing DEI initiatives today will help organizations develop a strong foothold tomorrow. This makes the book the go-to guide for current and future organizational leaders. It can be used by senior, C-Suite, and human resource professionals who want to create a DEI management plan, as well as DEI consultants or community leaders who want to sharpen their knowledge and gain practical tips. Students studying business management or human management can also use this book as a guide to learning about DEI initiatives and their importance in the workplace.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Dr. Denean Robinson is an experienced higher education professor and human resource consultant. Over the past 19 years, she has developed and facilitated Marketing, Human

Resource Development, Organizational Behavior, Organizational Development, Change

Management, and Strategic Management courses/seminars at various universities and organizations across the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Due to her industry knowledge in the human resources arena, she has been involved in conducting several customized training for various nationally known SHRM agencies for their participants' professional development retooling purposes.

She has authored Open Educational Resource Human Resource books for community colleges in Maryland and has significant experience in Nonprofit Management operating state social service agencies. Currently, Dr. Robinson operates as a staff development trainer consultant and is working on developing written content in the areas of Emotional Intelligence and Employee Engagement for Executive Leaders.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636512976

Hardback - 9781636512990

E-Book - 9781636512983

DEI Simplified For Organizational Leaders I Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.