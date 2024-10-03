Structural Biology And Molecular Modeling Techniques Global Market 2024 To Reach $17.39 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 17.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Structural Biology And Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The structural biology and molecular modeling techniques market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.58 billion in 2023 to $9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emergence of cryo-electron microscopy, pharmaceutical research and drug discovery, understanding enzyme mechanisms, growth in structural genomics initiatives, validation of drug targets, structural insights into viral proteins, drug resistance studies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Structural Biology And Molecular Modeling Techniques Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The structural biology and molecular modeling techniques market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of fragment-based drug design, advancements in hybrid methods, rapid expansion of structural proteomics, precision medicine applications in oncology, structural biology in neuroscience research, application in rna biology, advancements in structural bioinformatics.

Growth Driver Of The Structural Biology And Molecular Modeling Techniques Market

The increasing adoption of personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of structural biology and molecular modeling techniques market going forward. Personalized medicine is an innovative healthcare approach that tailors medical treatment and interventions to the individual characteristics of each patient. Structural biology and molecular modelling techniques play a crucial role in personalized medicine by enabling the identification and validation of molecular targets, supporting drug discovery and development, understanding genetic variations, predicting drug-target interactions, optimizing drug delivery, and contributing to biomarker discovery.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Structural Biology And Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Agile Molecule Inc., Bruker Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Illumina Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Biomax Informatics AG, Affymetrix Inc., Horiba Ltd., Charles River Laboratories Inc., Adjuvance Technologies Inc., Novartis AG, QIAGEN N.V., Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Acellera Ltd., Schrödinger Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., BioSolveIT GmbH, Optibrium Ltd., Simulations Plus Inc., Certara L.P., Genedata AG, Inte:Ligand GmbH, Molecular Networks GmbH, Molecular Discovery Ltd., Cresset Group Ltd., Biotherapeutics Inc., Biovista Inc., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dotmatics Ltd., Insilico Biotechnology AG, Leadscope Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Structural Biology And Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the structural biology and molecular modelling techniques market are developing new Ai foundation models to gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Global Structural Biology And Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Segmented?

1) By Tools: SaaS And Standalone Modeling, Visualization And Analysis, Databases, Other Tools

2) By Application: Drug Development, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

3) By End-Users: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnological, Academic, Clinical Trial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Structural Biology And Molecular Modeling Techniques Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Structural Biology And Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Definition

Structural biology is the study of the three-dimensional structure of key molecules and macromolecules in biological systems, including sugars, proteins, and nucleic acids. Molecular modeling is the process of creating, visualizing, and modifying the three-dimensional structures of chemical and biological molecules and identifying physicochemical characteristics that can be used to interpret the structural activity relationship (SAR) of the biological molecules.

