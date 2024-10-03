Gauteng Legislature reviews critical audit outcomes and public financial management practices

Yesterday (Tuesday, 01 October 2024), the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), chaired by Honourable John Moodey, convened for its annual breakaway session to review critical audit outcomes and public financial management practices within the Gauteng Provincial Government. The session focused on ensuring transparency, accountability, and effective oversight in government expenditure, with presentations from several key stakeholders.

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) presented audit findings for the 2023/24 financial year, revealing significant levels of irregular expenditure across departments such as Human Settlements, Health, and Roads and Transport. Human Settlements alone recorded R3.919 billion in irregular expenditure, much of it due to non-compliance with procurement regulations and weak internal controls. The Committee expressed concern over unfinished housing projects, which continue to burden the department and delay access to adequate housing for many residents.

SCOPA also highlighted infrastructure delays, particularly in healthcare and education. Projects like the Mayibuye Clinic remain incomplete, while essential services are disrupted due to poor project management and planning.

A key focus of yesterday’s session was the ongoing fight against corruption. The Premier’s Forensic Audit revealed a pattern of procurement irregularities and maladministration across various departments. SCOPA stressed the importance of swift action to recover misappropriated funds and implement consequence management to hold officials accountable.

The Office of the Premier additionally briefed SCOPA on the implementation of lifestyle audits, extending beyond MECs to include senior management and supply chain management (SCM) staff across provincial departments. SCOPA welcomed this initiative as a critical step toward promoting transparency and ethical governance.

SCOPA’s oversight will focus on monitoring delayed infrastructure projects, particularly in healthcare and housing, to ensure timely completion. Additionally, SCOPA will continue to support the Premier’s Office in rolling out lifestyle audits to senior management and SCM staff as part of its commitment to fighting corruption and promoting accountability.

SCOPA reaffirms its dedication to ensuring transparent public financial management and effective use of public funds for the benefit of all Gauteng residents. The Committee is working on recommendations to individual government departments and entities, aimed at ensuring accountable and transparent service delivery in the province.

