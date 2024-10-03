WTW announces new leadership in the Philippines to further strengthen its Corporate Risk & Broking business

SINGAPORE, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced it is further strengthening its Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) business in the Philippines. Effective 2 January 2025, Gerald M.Dolina (Gary) will join WTW as Head of Philippines, and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) Philippines.



Until Gary joins WTW, James Matti, who is currently Head of Philippines and Head of CRB Philippines, will continue to lead the business. Upon Gary’s arrival, James will take on the role as Managing Director, Health, Wealth & Career (HWC) Philippines at WTW where his focus will continue to be on the excellence of service that he champions at all times for clients in this important market.

Simon Weaver, Head of Asia Pacific and Head of CRB Asia Pacific, WTW says, “Having led the business for the past 18 years, James has built a centre of cultural excellence for our colleagues, delivered service to clients that has consistently delighted them, and in establishing our CRB business, laid strong foundations that will enable this business to evolve in this next chapter of its journey. We thank James for his passionate and dedicated leadership over the years and look forward to his continued senior stewardship of our HWC business, whilst partnering with the newly appointed leadership in CRB as they develop our offerings in this space.

“The Philippines is a key market in our Southeast Asia business. As we strive to be the Philippines’ and the region’s best specialty broker, risk advisor and client partner, we will continue to invest in talent close to our clients, to best support their needs.”

Gary brings extensive people, client and market leadership experience, having spent close to three decades working in the large and complex risk space. He joins WTW having held a leadership role at a multinational broker.

Rupert Roberts, Head of CRB Southeast Asia, WTW, adds, “We are delighted to announce Gary’s addition to our Philippine business. He is an industry leader, completely committed to exceptional client service. Clients in the Philippines are looking for smarter, more responsive solutions, backed by data and insight. I’m excited to see Gary bring our market leading capabilities to even more WTW clients, present and future.”

