North America Adult Incontinence Products Market Size, Growing at 5.4% CAGR to Hit 4.28 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America adult incontinence products market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in aging population in the region and rise in concerns toward adopting adult incontinence products. However, embarrassment in using adult incontinence products, and rise in concerns toward disposal of products, is anticipated to hamper the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. Furthermore, technological integration in adult incontinence products, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the marketthe North America adult incontinence products market size accounted for $3,168.64 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $4,238.39 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the U.S. dominated the North America adult incontinence products market accounting for about 82.4% share of the market.Request Sample of the Report on: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09489 A rise in the aging population is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. For instance, the Canadian geriatric population is expected to grow at a rate of 67.7% from 2017 to 2037. In addition, rise in awareness among individuals toward the availability of such products, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure boost the market growth. In addition, a significant increase in the geriatric population, propels the market growth. Factors such as understanding of various incontinence conditions, and better access to products, is anticipated to boost the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market.An increase in adoption of personal care, and hygiene products, propel the market growth. These incontinence products are used to avoid leakage of urine, and odor protection. In addition, rise in retail e-commerce sales in North American countries propel the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. For instance, retail e-commerce sale in Mexico is expected to grow at a rate of 54.5% from 2019 to 2023. Further, many individuals are choosing to order incontinence products online as they feel uncomfortable to purchase products from drugstores and pharmacies, which boosts the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market.However, embarrassment in using adult incontinence products is anticipated to hinder the development of the North America adult incontinence products market. On the other hand, technological integration in adult incontinence products, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the industry growth of the market.COVID-19 pandemic halted the manufacturing facility for short term owing to prolonged lockdown applied in countries such as Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Some of the advantages are that because of lockdown, only essential shops and pharmacies were allowed to stay open. This in turn, have led to rise in sales of products of the major key players in the adult incontinence market in the region. For instance, the sales of personal care segment of Domtar Corporation, increased by over 10% in the fiscal year 2020. The increase in demand for homecare, and personal care products such as adult incontinence products, sanitizers, and others, owing to growing awareness among the consumers in North America have led to the market growth. However, development of vaccines and re-initiation of production facilities are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.The report analyzes the North America adult incontinence products market based on product type, incontinence type, distribution channel, usage, and country. The product type covered in this report is the panty shield, diapers, under pads, underwear, and others. The distribution channel taken into consideration in the report are the online and offline channel. The North America adult incontinence products market is bifurcated on the basis of incontinence type such as stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, overflow incontinence, and functional urinary incontinence. Based on usage, the market is bifurcated into disposable, and reusable. On the basis of country, the market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09489 Key Findings Of The Study:By product type, the diapers segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.On the basis of incontinence type, the stress urinary incontinence segment held the maximum market share in 2019.Based on distribution channel, the offline segment is anticipated to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period.By usage, the disposable segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.Country wise, the U.S. garnered the largest market share in 2019.The key players profiled in the North America adult incontinence products market report include Cardinal Health, Inc., Drylock Technologies NV, Domtar Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag (Publ), First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Health Care Products, Inc., Kimberly Clarke Corporation, Ontex Group NV, Procter & Gamble, Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.Many competitors in the North America adult incontinence products market adopted product launch, partnership, and partnership, and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, Depend, a brand of Kimberly Clark Corporation launched a new Silhouette classic underwear for adult men and women. It has advanced shapewear technology, and is available in two colors-black, and pink. It is available in size ranging from small to extra-large.Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:Early Toxicity Testing Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/early-toxicity-testing-market Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vertebral-compression-fracture-devices-market Oncology Information System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oncology-information-system-market About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.