Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4006097

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski                      

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 2, 2024, 2127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Mesiti

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Poultney. Through investigation, it was determined Jennifer Mesiti, caused pain and/or bodily injury to a family or household member. Mesiti was also found to be in violation of court order conditions of release. Mesiti was flashed cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/3/24 at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 3, 2024, at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

