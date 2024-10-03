Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4006097
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 2, 2024, 2127 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jennifer Mesiti
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Poultney. Through investigation, it was determined Jennifer Mesiti, caused pain and/or bodily injury to a family or household member. Mesiti was also found to be in violation of court order conditions of release. Mesiti was flashed cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/3/24 at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 3, 2024, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.