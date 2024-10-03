Peritoneal Dialysis Market Research Report: Competitive Analysis, Latest Trend, Region and Industry Forecast 2033

PORTLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Peritoneal Dialysis market was valued at $3,213 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $5,074 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025.Factors such as increase in awareness about automated peritoneal dialysis, technological advancement in peritoneal dialysis cyclers, rise in prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD), and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are expected to boost the growth of the peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period. In addition, peritoneal dialysis offers some advantages such as, low cost as compared to hemodialysis, needle free treatment, portability, treatment convenience, and few dietary restrictions, further drive the market growth globally. However, risk associated with peritoneal dialysis such as peritonitis, infection, weight gain, and hernia are expected to impede the market growth.Some of the key players involved in the Market are:Utah Medical Products, Inc, Newsol Technologies Inc, Baxter International Inc, Medtronic Plc, Cook Medical Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd, Medionics International, Inc, Terumo Corporation, Poly Medicure LtdDownload the Exclusive Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4651 The peritoneal dialysis market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segments used in the industry:Type of Peritoneal Dialysis: a. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD): This type of peritoneal dialysis involves manual exchanges throughout the day without the use of a machine. b. Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD): APD utilizes a machine called a cycler to automate the exchanges during the night while the patient sleeps.Product Type: a. Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions: These are the sterile solutions used in the dialysis process, including hypertonic, isotonic, and low-volume solutions. b. Devices: This includes various devices used in peritoneal dialysis, such as catheters, transfer sets, and cyclers.End User: a. Hospitals and Clinics: Peritoneal dialysis is commonly performed in hospitals and specialized clinics. b. Home Healthcare: Many patients prefer to undergo peritoneal dialysis at home under the guidance of healthcare professionals.Geography: a. North America: This includes the United States and Canada. b. Europe: This includes countries within the European Union and the United Kingdom. c. Asia Pacific: This includes countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia. d. Latin America: This includes countries in Central and South America. e. Middle East and Africa: This includes countries across the Middle East and African regions.Patient Demographics: a. Adult Patients: Peritoneal dialysis is commonly used in adults with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). b. Pediatric Patients: Some children with ESRD may undergo peritoneal dialysis.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4651 Regional Growth:North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global peritoneal dialysis market in 2023, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Factors such as high awareness about advanced APD technique, developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in prevalence ESRD in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to growth in health awareness, rise in number of ESRD patients along with the increase in prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment.𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each ReportComprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment levelCovid 19 impact trends and perspectiveGranular insights at global/regional/country levelDeep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environmentBlanket coverage on competitive landscapeWinning imperativesExhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the marketAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 