President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Increases Federal Cost Share for North Carolina

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of North Carolina to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Helene from Sept. 25, 2024 and continuing.

The President authorized the federal cost-share to be increased from 75% to 100% for the first 180 days of the incident period. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance in designated counties, as well as the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.

