MPD Arrests Suspects in Carjacking Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in two carjacking offenses and a vehicle theft offense.

Theft One Stolen Auto: On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the victim was completing a food delivery in the 1400 block of Morse Street, Northeast. The victim witnessed multiple suspects hop into his running vehicle and drive off. CCN: 24126938

Carjacking: On Sunday, August 25, 2024, at approximately 12:12 a.m., multiple suspects approached the victim in the driver’s seat of their vehicle near the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The victim exited the vehicle to confront the suspects. An altercation ensued and one of the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off. The victim was uninjured. CCN: 24130650

Carjacking: On Friday, September 6, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., multiple suspects approached the victim who was sitting in the drivers’ seat of a vehicle in the 1500 block of Gallatin Street, Northwest. The suspects ordered the victim out of the vehicle. The suspects assaulted the victim and drove off with the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 24137876

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 26-year-old Rodre Holloway of Northeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Shani Burriss of Northwest, D.C., were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

