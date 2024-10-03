KMT-Hansa Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMT-Hansa Corp. (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated various debt conversion agreements (collectively, the “Debt Agreements”) with 7 creditors (collectively, the “Creditors”), all of which are arm’s length parties to the Corporation.

Pursuant to the terms of the Debt Agreements, the Corporation has agreed to issue an aggregate of up to 28,571,428 common shares (“Debt Shares”) to the Creditors in exchange for the cancellation of up to $1 million in debt owing to the parties. The Debt Shares are being issued at a deemed price of $0.035 per Debt Share.

The Debt Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Agreements are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

For further information please contact:

Jay Vieira

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Email: kmthansa@gmail.com

