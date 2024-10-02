Justice Department and Colorado Judiciary Improve Language Access in Courts for Individuals with Limited English Proficiency

Note: View the release in Somali here.

The Justice Department announced today that the Colorado Judiciary has taken significant steps to ensure meaningful language access for people with limited English proficiency (LEP) who interact with the state court system.

In July 2023, the department’s Civil Rights Division engaged the Colorado Judiciary after receiving complaints that the courts were not providing needed language services to individuals with LEP as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI). Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin by recipients of federal financial assistance.

In response to the department’s inquiry, the Colorado Judiciary identified proactive steps already taken to address the concerns raised in the complaint and worked with the division to make a variety of other improvements made to its language access program.

“Providing accurate and timely interpreter services in and outside of the courtroom is paramount to ensuring that all court users are provided equal access to justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The actions taken by the Colorado Judiciary stand as a model and show a true commitment to building a strong language access program.”

In the year since the Justice Department began working with the Colorado Judiciary, the court has hired a new language access coordinator; revised the Office of Language Access Financial Policy; began to create a new scheduling system for interpreters; purchased new equipment to be used for court interpretation including headsets and iPads; trained court staff and interpreters; and implemented other key improvements.

The department will continue to monitor the implementation of these changes, and it welcomes feedback from the public. Complaints about discriminatory practices may be reported through the Civil Rights Division’s website at civilrights.justice.gov.

More information about the Civil Rights Division is available on its website at www.justice.gov/crt. Information about limited English proficiency and Title VI is available at www.lep.gov, and information specific to courts can be found at www.lep.gov/state-courts.