Russian Man Sentenced for Running an Illegal Money Transmitting Business

Feliks Medvedev, 43, of Buford, Georgia, was sentenced today to three years and 10 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business which transferred over $150 million in Russian money.

According to the court documents and other information presented in court, Medvedev is a Russian citizen who resides in North Georgia. He registered eight companies in Georgia that were used to transmit more than $150 million in over 1,300 transactions. The companies were purportedly headquartered in Buford and Dacula, Georgia, but they did not have typical business expenses or employees. The money was used, in part, to purchase over $65 million in overseas gold bullion. Medvedev transferred millions of dollars overseas from multiple bank accounts in the United States.

As part of the conspiracy, Medvedev worked with a Russian company and was directed by multiple Russian nationals at that company to make illegal transfers of funds. Subsequent to Medvedev’s indictment, on Sept. 14, 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, acting pursuant to Executive Order 14024, sanctioned two of Medvedev’s alleged co-conspirators: Russian national Alexey Chubarov and his company KSK Group. Earlier this year, on Feb. 13, Chubarov, KSK Group and Russian national Lev Solyannikov were separately indicted in the Northern District of Georgia for conspiring with Medvedev.

Medvedev was convicted of the charges on Feb. 7, after he pleaded guilty.

The FBI and the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher J. Huber and Norman L. Barnett for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.

This case was coordinated through the Justice Department’s Task Force KleptoCapture, an interagency law enforcement task force dedicated to enforcing the sweeping sanctions, export controls and economic countermeasures that the United States, along with its foreign allies and partners, has imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine. Announced by the Attorney General on March 2, 2022, and under the leadership of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, the task force will continue to leverage all of the department’s tools and authorities to combat efforts to evade or undermine the collective actions taken by the U.S. government in response to Russian military aggression.