October 1, 2024 Bong Go assists rebuilding efforts of typhoon and fire-stricken households in the cities of San Carlos and Bacolod, Negros Occidental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team helped the rebuilding and recovery efforts of typhoon and fire victims in cities of San Carlos and Bacolod, Negros Occidental on Monday, September 30. "Sa lahat po ng mga kababayan ko na nasunugan, sana po'y nasa mabuti kayong kalagayan at sana po'y walang nasaktan sa inyo. Magtulungan lang po tayo," Go expressed in a video message during the relief operation. Through Go's partnership with the National Housing Authority (NHA), emergency housing assistance was provided to the affected families to help them rebuild their homes through NHA's Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP). "Sinikap din natin na mabigyan sila ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go said. EHAP is designed to provide immediate relief and support to families who have lost their homes due to disasters like fires, typhoons, and earthquakes. As a staunch advocate of the program, Go aims to ensure that affected families receive the necessary assistance to rebuild their lives and homes through the continuous implementation of EHAP. "Itong EHAP program, isinulong ko ito noon at patuloy na sinusuportahang mapondohan ang programa ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya," he added. Aside from the housing assistance, Go's Malasakit Team also distributed essential items, such as food packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs, to 191 affected families. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. "Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Alam ko mahirap masunugan, pero ang gamit po'y nabibili natin. Ang pera po'y kikitain natin, subalit 'yung perang kikitain natin ay hindi nabibili ang buhay. 'Pag nawala na po ang buhay, wala na po. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya magtulungan lang po tayo. Sino ba namang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo lang pong mga kapwa nating Pilipino," he added. The relief activities were conducted at the Brgy. 5 Hall in San Carlos City, and Brgy. 2 Hall in Bacolod City. Go also thanked the local officials in San Carlos City, including Congressman Ginggo Valmayor, Congressman Greg Gasataya, Governor Bong Lacson, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, and Mayor Renato Gustilo. In Bacolod City, he thanked Mayor Albee Benitez and Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran. Go has been instrumental as principal author and co-sponsor in pushing for the enactment of Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021. Signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act mandates the modernization of the BFP to improve its capacity to prevent and respond to fire incidents. The Act also requires the BFP to conduct regular fire prevention campaigns and information drives in collaboration with local government units and the Department of the Interior and Local Government. "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," concluded Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

