October 3, 2024 "Ipaglalaban ko ang kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya" — Bong Go expresses gratitude for strong performance in latest senatorial surveys Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed profound gratitude to the Filipino people for their continued trust and support after being ranked among the top senatorial candidates in the latest Pulse Asia survey for the 2025 elections. According to the results released by Pulse Asia conducted from September 6 to 13, Go is in the 4th to 9th spot, with 40.3% of voters indicating him as one of their preferred senatorial choices. In response to these latest numbers, Go shared his appreciation for the trust placed in him, reiterating his commitment to continue serving the nation. "Sa ating mga kababayan, lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa inyong tiwala at suporta. Ang inyong pagsuporta ay nagbibigay inspirasyon upang mas pagbutihin ko pa ang aking pagseserbisyo," Go stated. He further emphasized that his public service would remain steadfast, especially in providing for the most vulnerable Filipinos. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ang pagkakataong magserbisyo sa bayan. Sisiguraduhin kong sa abot ng aking makakaya, patuloy kong ipaglalaban ang kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," he added. Go's role as chairperson of the Senate Committees on Health, on Sports, and on Youth has solidified his reputation as a champion for the health and well-being of Filipinos. He is widely known for his key initiatives, including Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Go's efforts in healthcare extends further with the development of Super Health Centers across the country. These centers are equipped to provide primary healthcare and early disease detection, crucial to ensuring the health and well-being of Filipinos in remote areas. Additionally, he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing Department of Health regional hospitals. Go is also among the key authors and co-sponsors of RA 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, and RA 11641, which led to the creation of the Department of Migrant Workers. Go is also a passionate advocate of grassroots sports development, recognizing its vital role in the youth's personal growth and societal well-being. He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. Meanwhile, Go also reflected on the guiding principles passed on to him by former President Rodrigo Duterte. "Noong ako'y personal aide pa lamang ni Tatay Digong, lagi kong naririnig sa kanya: 'Do what is right.' At sa ngayon, iyon ang patuloy kong isinasabuhay. Ang kapakanan ng Pilipino ang laging inuuna," Go emphasized. He assured the Filipino public of his unwavering commitment to continue serving, regardless of the challenges that may come. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, nais kong patuloy na magserbisyo, lalo na sa mga mahihirap. Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go added passionately. Aside from his high rank in the Pulse Asia survey, Go has consistently ranked well in other national surveys. Notably, the OCTA Research survey for the same election also placed Go in the top tier of preferred senatorial candidates. In the OCTA survey conducted from August 28 to September 2, Go ranked 3rd to 6th, securing 49% of voter preferences.

