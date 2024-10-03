Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,730 in the last 365 days.

O2Gold Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (NEX: OTGO.H) (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) announces today that Roger Lemaitre has resigned as a director of the Company. The board and management thank Mr. Lemaitre for his services and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company.

For additional information, please contact:

Scott Moore, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (416) 861-1685
Email: smoore@miningsm.com

Regulatory Statements

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

O2Gold Announces Board Changes

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more