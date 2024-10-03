Finding Community at GU: Dean for Social Justice Leadership & ...

Dear Prospective Student,

Welcome to Gonzaga University! I am welcoming you to GU in the hopes that you decide to come here. My name is Joan Iva Fawcett, and I am the Dean for Social Justice Leadership & Community Empowerment. I would like to tell you about some helpful campus resources:

(509) 313-5836 | UMEC@gonzaga.edu | Hemmingson 215

UMEC started out as a safe space and support system for historically underrepresented and traditionally marginalized student groups, including but not limited to students who identify as BIPOC and first generation. Its focus has expanded to meet the needs of a fluid demographic, educating all students in their identity development, cultural fluency, and connection to social justice. UMEC aims to create a university community that values and integrates multiple perspectives and cultural narratives. Through mentoring, social justice programming, and intercultural development, UMEC invites everyone to participate in an effort to collectively learn from each other.

(509) 313-5760 | LGBTQ@gonzaga.edu | Hemmingson 213

The mission of LLRC is to enhance the well-being and belonging of the LGBTQ+ community. LLRC focuses on three priorities to accomplish this mission: 1) education and empowerment, 2) inclusion and collaboration, and 3) visibility and reputation. The strategies used to reach these priority objectives include training programs, such as SAGE (Sexuality and Gender Equity) and SPEAR (Skills for Personal Empowerment, Advocacy and Resilience); academic programming, such as guest lectures and invited speakers; and regular monthly programming for students, staff, and faculty to engage socially, such as Out to Lunch with Allies and Out at GU. LLRC partners with campus stakeholders, alumni, and local organizations to increase student access to experts and activists in a variety of fields.

(509) 313-6941 ▪ TVRAS@gonzaga.edu | 730 E. Boone Avenue

MVRAC (pronounced “maverick”) is a three-level house on campus dedicated to Zags who identify as a Veteran, military-affiliated, and/or returning adult (25 years or older) as they adjust to civilian/school life. The house provides ample space for studying, community building, and student programming. There’s even a small area for meditation and exercise. Fully stocked with snacks, coffee, and informational resources for both on- and off-campus, MVRAC offers a place for Veterans and returning adults to recharge and connect with others who share similar lived experiences.

(509) 313-6941 | TVRAS@gonzaga.edu | Hemmingson 304

Gonzaga University supports transfer students in a myriad of ways, starting with New Transfer Student Orientation, a Transfer Student Living-Learning Community, a Transfer Peer Mentoring Program, a Transfer Student Lounge located in the Center for Student Involvement, and a variety of student events, such as breakfast and lunch socials as well as the celebration of National Transfer Student Week.

These areas are just a sampling of the many campus resources available to you if you choose to become a Zag. In addition, there are over a hundred student organizations, including a dozen cultural clubs, such as the Black Student Union (BSU), Jewish Bulldogs, and Muslim Student Association where students find and create a sense of belonging. We would love it if you decided to make Gonzaga University your home away from home for the next four or so years. If you have questions and curiosities, feel free to reach out. We hope to hear from you and see you soon!

In Solidarity,

Joan Iva C. Fawcett (she|her|hers)

Dean for Social Justice Leadership & Community Empowerment

Gonzaga University

502 East Boone Avenue

Spokane, WA 99258

fawcettj@gonzaga.edu