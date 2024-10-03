Alachua County Disaster Recovery Center Reopens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Alachua County has reopened to help people affected by Hurricane Debby.
Center location:
Alachua County
Millhopper Branch Library
3145 NW 43rd St.
Gainesville, FL 32606
Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
