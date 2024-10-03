Alachua County Disaster Recovery Center Reopens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Alachua County has reopened to help people affected by Hurricane Debby.

Center location:

Alachua County

Millhopper Branch Library

3145 NW 43rd St.

Gainesville, FL 32606

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc .

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.