Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Assumption Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA and the State of Louisiana will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Napoleonville on Thursday, Oct. 3, to provide one-on-one help to Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Francine.

Center location:

Assumption Parish

Assumption High School, North Building

4880 Hwy 308

Napoleonville, LA 70390

Additional DRCs are open at the following locations:

Ascension Parish

Lemann Memorial Center

1100 Clay St.

Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center

4876 Hwy. 1

Raceland, LA 70394



St. Charles Parish

Alan Arterbury Building

14564 River Road

New Sarpy, LA 70078

St. John the Baptist Parish

Reserve Library

1482 Hwy 44

Reserve, LA 70084

St. James Parish

Convent Community Center

5775 Hwy 44

Convent, LA 70723

St. Mary Parish

Morgan City Municipal Auditorium

728 Myrtle St.

Morgan City, LA 70380

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Library

151 Library Drive

Houma, LA 70360

The centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Residents in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes can visit any DRC to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with other community partners. No appointment is needed to visit the center.

The centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional options when applying include:

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.