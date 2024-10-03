Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Pinellas and Taylor Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Disaster Recovery Centers are operating in Pinellas and Taylor counties to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Helene.

Center locations:

Pinellas County

Largo Public Library

120 Central Park Drive

Largo, FL 33771

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Taylor County

Loughridge Park

1100 W. Hampton Springs Ave.

Perry, FL 32347

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday

Florida Division of Emergency Management and FEMA are urgently reopening centers that were in place for Debby prior to Helene and these centers can serve people affected by both storms. New locations are being assessed to meet the needs in areas heavily impacted by Helene.

To find other center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Floridians can apply for either storm online at DisasterAssistance.gov. They can also apply using the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA’s helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

If you applied to FEMA after Hurricane Debby and have additional damage from Hurricane Helene, you will need to apply separately for Helene and provide the dates of your most recent damage.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.