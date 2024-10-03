President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Increases Federal Cost Share for Georgia

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Georgia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene from Sept. 24, 2024 and continuing.

The President authorized the federal cost-share to be increased from 75% to 100% for the first 90 days of the incident period. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance in designated counties, as well as the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.