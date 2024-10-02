21st circuit commission announces nominees for Waldemer circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





2 October 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Dean Waldemer. Those nominated by the commission are:





Mondonna Lee Ghasedi – Ghasedi earned her bachelor of arts in political science and English in 1996 from Southern Methodist University and graduated in 1999 from University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

Julia Pusateri Lasater – Lasater graduated from Maryville University in 1992 and obtained her law degree from St. Louis University School of Law in 1995. She is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

Amanda B. McNelley – McNelley graduated from St. Louis University in 1998 and obtained her law degree from Washburn University School of Law in 2002. She is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





The commission received 15 applications and, during one day of public interviews on October 2, 2024, interviewed two applicants who did not publicly interview on July 25 for the recent Walsh circuit vacancy. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Ghasedi received four votes, Lasater received three votes and McNelley received five votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300