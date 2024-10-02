Book Announcement: Ed Hand: Helping People One Hand at a Time — A New Story of Hope

Ed Hand: Helping People One Hand at a Time by Ed Hand and Cece M. Scott

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolce Media Group is proud to highlight the publication of Ed Hand: Helping People One Hand at a Time , co-authored by Cece M. Scott and Ed Hand. This book is a touching narrative that charts the life of Ed Hand from his modest roots in Newfoundland to becoming a symbol of hope and benevolence in Toronto. This publication celebrates Ed Hand’s journey of resilience, empathy, and altruism, and it is available in both hardcover and paperback on Amazon.Embarking on his journey at the tender age of 17, Ed Hand ventured from Newfoundland to Toronto with little more than a heart full of hope and an unyielding spirit. Faced with a series of challenges, including a devastating car accident that profoundly set him back physically, financially and emotionally, Ed’s unwavering belief in the power of giving and perseverance led him to found Helping Hand . This organization, associated with the law firm of Daniel J. Balena personal injury lawyers, stands as a testament to his commitment to aiding those in their most challenging times.The book highlights Ed Hand’s journey, filled with ups and downs, showing how unexpected moments and strong morals shape a life. Darryl Sittler, a former hockey captain and star of the Toronto Maple Leafs, praises Ed for giving people the boost they need during tough times. Sittler says, “Ed understands that an opportunity can make a difference in a person’s life. It is when a person is at their worst and doesn’t think that they are going to get through it that something or someone comes along and gives that person the extra spark or faith that gets them over the hump. Those are the kinds of opportunities that Ed facilitates.”In its essence, Ed Hand: Helping People One Hand at a Time is far more than a life story, but a beacon of hope, showcasing the impact that one individual can have — through kindness and resilience. It’s a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration to make a difference in the world, one helping hand at a time.For interviews with Ed Hand, contact Dolce Media Group at info@dolcemedia.ca or 905-264-6789.About the PublisherDolce Media Group, known for publishing DOLCE and City Life magazines, is marking its presence in the publishing world with a focus on high-quality magazine content and book publishing. This full-service marketing agency offers comprehensive services, including website design and development, social media campaigns, print, graphic design and extensive multimedia production.

