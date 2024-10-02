OnEquity Announces Antonis Ioannou as Chief Marketing Officer

OnEquity is pleased to announce the appointment of Antonis Ioannou as its new Chief Marketing Officer

Victoria, Seychelles, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnEquity is proud to announce the appointment of Antonis Ioannou as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 14 years of experience in marketing and a strong operational background in the FinTech and commercial software sectors, Antonis brings a wealth of expertise that will significantly bolster OnEquity’s marketing and strategic initiatives.

"I’m genuinely excited to join OnEquity as Chief Marketing Officer," said Mr. Ioannou. "With my background in brokerage operations and a passion for innovative marketing, I’m eager to dive in and contribute to the company’s growth. OnEquity is a fast-growing company with immense potential for global expansion, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to help realize that vision. Together, we’ll continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients and strengthening partnerships worldwide."

A Proven Leader in FinTech and Brokerage Innovation

Antonis Ioannou brings extensive marketing expertise and a deep understanding of FinTech operations. With hands-on experience from the ground up—including the development of innovative brokerage solutions and leveraging FinTech technology—Antonis is adept at connecting and aligning teams to drive success. His background equips him to seamlessly integrate all aspects of the business, making him an invaluable asset as OnEquity continues its global expansion and strives to deliver exceptional value to clients and partners alike. Having worked directly in production, he knows how to enhance efficiency and optimize processes across the organization.

As OnEquity expands globally, Antonis is ready to amplify the company’s growth and deliver outstanding value to clients and partners.

About OnEquity

OnEquity is a regulated online trading platform, offering access to a diverse range of financial markets. The company adheres to stringent financial regulations to ensure client protection and provide a secure trading environment. Find out more about OnEquity here

