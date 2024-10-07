Aster Key Revolutionizes Home Showings with Self-Service Proof of Funds Letters

Proof of Funds

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aster Key, a leading real estate technology company focused on data privacy and security, has announced a groundbreaking new feature to make home showings safer for Realtors and Sellers while protecting homebuyer data. The Aster Key app , available for download on iTunes and Google Play, now offers free self-service Proof of Funds Letters with asset and ID verification for Homebuyers.In the past, homebuyers had to rely on cumbersome and time-consuming methods to obtain Proof of Funds letters, which sellers often require before allowing a showing. With Aster Key's new feature, homebuyers can easily create these letters through the app, eliminating the need for physical documents and streamlining the process. They are simple to generate in minutes, even in front of an open house while sitting in your car.This innovative solution saves homebuyers time and effort and provides added security for Realtors and Sellers. By verifying assets and identity, Aster Key ensures that only legitimate and qualified buyers can access showings, reducing the risk of fraud and potential safety concerns."We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing feature to the real estate industry," said Brad Blumberg, CEO of Aster Key. Our goal is to make the home-buying process more efficient and secure for all parties involved. With our self-service Proof of Funds Letters, we are taking a big step towards achieving that goal while illustrating how enhanced consumer data privacy and security improves the process for everyone."The real estate industry is starting to embrace consumer-empowered real estate and lending solutions invented by Aster Key, such as Proof of Funds letters to enhance home showings and starting your mortgage in anonymous mode, another Aster Key data privacy innovation:"As a data-focused title company, we were intrigued by Aster Key's mission to empower consumers to own and control their data securely. The Proof of Funds functionality is an invaluable tool for lenders and Realtors, enhancing safety for everyone involved in the transaction," said Amanda Green, SVP of Cypress Ascendant Services.“Transparency is a priority at Novum, so we’re proud to be among the first lenders to adopt Aster Key. We're excited to offer our customers and partner agents a new level of convenience and security. Aster Key's innovative platform simplifies the home showing and loan application process while safeguarding sensitive information.” - Travis Peace, President & Co-Founder, Novum Home Loans.Self-service Proof of Funds Letters with asset and identity verification are now available on the Aster Key anonymous lending app, making it easier and safer for homebuyers, Realtors, and sellers to navigate the home showing process. This latest development further solidifies Aster Key's position as a technology leader and sets a new standard for data security and privacy in home buying.How It WorksFirst, verify your assets and identity within the ultra-secure Aster Key app. Your data is encrypted solely on your phone; Aster Key does not store your data on its servers! Then, generate your Proof of Funds letter that includes identity verification. You can print the letter, email it, or show the app to a Realtor like a passport. Learn more at www.asterkey.com

